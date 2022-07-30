Delhi Excise Policy Rollback: Manish Sisodia Accuses BJP Of Threatening Liquor Shop Owners

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday announced the rollback of the new excise policy days after the Lieutenant Governor's recommendation for a CBI probe into the new regime. The Aam Aadmi Party government has decided to go back to the old regime of retail liquor sales for a period of six months until a fresh policy is in place.

Addressing a press conference today, Sisodia, who also holds the excise portfolio, accused the BJP of threatening liquor shop owners and officers with ED and CBI cases. He alleged that the saffron party wanted to close legal liquor shops in Delhi and earn money from illegal outlets.

"They (BJP) are threatening shopkeepers, officers with ED and CBI, they want legal liquor shops to be closed in Delhi and earn money from illegal shops. We've decided to stop the new liquor policy and ordered to open govt liquor shops," said Sisodia.

Sisodia said the new liquor policy was framed with an aim to stop corruption. "Before the government used to earn around Rs 6,000 crore revenue from 850 liquor shops. But, after the new policy, our government would have earned more than Rs 9,000 crore from the same number of shops," he added.

The Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, which was extended twice after March 31 for two months each, will come to an end on July 31. Under the new policy, licenses of 849 liquor vendors were issued through open bidding to private firms.

Last week Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, holding Deputy CM Manish Sisodia accountable.

BJP pans AAP over Delhi liquor policy row

Following the government's withdrawal announcement, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said, "Manish Sisodia's body language made it clear that he was nervous. Sisodia knows well all the exploits he has done in the name of the new liquor policy."

Accusing the government of pumping in thousands of crores in the excise policy during the COVID-19 pandemic, BJP MP Parvesh Verma said, "When the nation was fighting the second wave of Covid-19 and the people of Delhi needed Oxygen and Ventilators, Kejriwal and Sisodia took thousands of crores from their liquor business friends, sat in AC rooms and franed a new liquor policy to make Delhi a hub for alcohol and drugs."

"The Kejriwal government was running under the pressure of the liquor mafia but now due to the CBI investigation, everything will become clear," said Adesh Gupta.