Delhi Govt Sets Up COVID-19 Vaccination Centres For Journalists And Their Families

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Monday, addressed the media from the ITO School vaccine center where his government started a vaccination drive for journalists and their families. The Chief Minister highlighted that all the journalists above the age of 45 and between 18-44 years age are appealed to come in large numbers and get the jab. Arvind Kejriwal also reminded through the drive that vaccines can only save people from COVID-19.

"While addressing the press, CM Kejriwal expressed his happiness and added, we have arrangements for both the categories- 18-44 and for journalists above the age of 45 and for their families. It is my appeal to all journalist friends to come here in large numbers and get vaccinated as only through vaccination you can save yourself from corona."

When asked about what are the challenges faced, the Chief Minister added that there are certain problems in the online portal which will be fixed soon and as people start giving their feedbacks, the Government will start working on them.

Sputnik V to reach Delhi in June

Russia's Sputnik V vaccination is expected to reach Delhi for inoculation from January 20, added Arvind Kejriwal. He continued by mentioning that production in India will begin in August and as soon as the Central Government imports doses meanwhile, states will also receive them.

Attack on Central Government

According to the Chief Minister, Central Government has questioned Delhi on its fast-speed of vaccination drive. CM Kejriwal further attacked the Centre by saying that this is not the time to battle with states but to get united with them in the fight against COVID-19.

"This is not the time to fight with states, it is time to help them, it is time to fight corona, I appeal Centre to unite with states and fight corona as team India," added CM Kejriwal.

He also talked about the global tenders floated by several states and asserted that no state could procure vaccines so it is clear that it is Central Government's responsibility to procure and produce vaccination while the states are responsible to vaccinate the citizens, added CM Kejriwal.

In his concluding remarks, CM said that as soon as the Government receives Covaxin, second dose will be given to those above the age of 18 on a priority basis.