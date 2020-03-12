Delhi Govt To Appoint 1,000 ‘Mohalla Marshals’ By April

The national capital will soon witness over 1,000 'Mohalla Marshals' as the Delhi government will be launching a pilot project starting from next week, as per reports. The marshals will be deployed across the city to enhance women's security at the grassroots level.

According to reports, the pilot project will start from April and will further be extended based on the success of the pilot. The Mohalla Marshal was a part of the Aam Aadmi Party’s 10-point agenda and was on the top priority of the new government. Along with the Mohalla Marshals, the AAP government has also appointed the Marshals on DTC buses.

READ | Priyanka Vadra Lashes Out After Scindia Joins BJP; Accuses PM, Raises Markets & COVID-19

‘Mohalla Marshals’

Earlier in February, Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam stated that the Arvind Kejriwal government was contemplating the deployment of ‘Mohalla Marshals’ in the national capital in the next few months. The aim of this initiative is to ensure the safety of women. The minister also mentioned that an SC/ST Women Welfare Cell and a special board for protection of the transgender community were on the anvil. Earlier in the day, Gautam met Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal and reviewed the work done in the last three years.

Speaking to the media, Rajendra Pal Gautam remarked, "The DCW team has done exemplary work in the last three years. In our Guarantee Card, women's safety is the topmost priority. The plan is to set up Mohalla Marshals and strengthening Mahila panchayats in the upcoming months."

READ | India Needs To Get Into Vaccine Production In A Big Way: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

A pilot project conducted in Burari

Maliwal and Gautam discussed the formulation of a plan to ensure the safety of women. She informed the WCD Minister that the DCW had conducted a pilot project on ‘Mohalla Marshals’ in Burari. Maliwal highlighted that civil defence volunteers were deployed at the most vulnerable locations with astounding success.

According to her, the same model would be implemented across all 70 Assembly constituencies. She pointed out that establishing Mohalla Marshal was a part of the AAP’s 10-point agenda. Furthermore, she termed the ‘Mohalla Marshal’ concept as a “revolutionary” step.

READ | Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: India Suspends Most Visas; Global Sports Events Hit

READ | After Successful Pilot Project In Burari, Delhi Govt To Deploy 'Mohalla Marshals' Soon

(With agencies input)