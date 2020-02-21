After Successful Pilot Project In Burari, Delhi Govt To Deploy 'Mohalla Marshals' Soon

On Friday, Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam stated that the Arvind Kejriwal government was contemplating the deployment of ‘Mohalla Marshals’ in the national capital in the next few months. The aim of this initiative is to ensure the safety of women. The minister also mentioned that an SC/ST Women Welfare Cell and a special board for protection of the transgender community were on the anvil. Earlier in the day, Gautam met Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal and reviewed the work done in the last three years.

Speaking to the media, Rajendra Pal Gautam remarked, "The DCW team has done exemplary work in the last 3 years. In our Guarantee Card, women's safety is the topmost priority. The plan is to set up Mohalla Marshals and strengthening Mahila panchayats in the upcoming months."

Thrilled to share the news that we have planned to set up Mohalla Marshals in every assembly as promised in our Guarantee Card@DCWDelhi team headed by @SwatiJaiHind conducted a pilot study which fetched effective results



A pilot project conducted in Burari

Maliwal and Gautam discussed the formulation of a plan to ensure the safety of women. She informed the WCD Minister that the DCW had conducted a pilot project on ‘Mohalla Marshals’ in Burari. Maliwal highlighted that civil defence volunteers were deployed at the most vulnerable locations with astounding success.

According to her, the same model would be implemented across all 70 Assembly constituencies. She pointed out that establishing Mohalla Marshal was a part of the AAP’s 10-point agenda. Furthermore, she termed the ‘Mohalla Marshal’ concept as a “revolutionary” step.

