In an exclusive scoop, Republic TV learnt that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government will table a resolution in the special session of the Delhi Assembly today. This assumes significance as the faceoff between AAP and BJP over Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's alleged involvement in the liquor scam has persisted since last week. In the text of the resolution accessed by Republic TV, the policies of the Delhi government have been appreciated while taking a veiled dig at BJP and the central investigative agencies. As AAP has 62 MLAs in the 70-member House, the resolution will be cleared by the House.

Here is the resolution that is likely to be tabled:

“The Legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi in its sitting held on 26th August 2022 resolves that: This House notes that the elected Government of Delhi has performed exceedingly well on all parameters of Social Welfare Schemes; This House further notes that the work done by the Government of Delhi in difference fields, especially in the field of Education & Health, has been recognized and appreciated not only in India but the world over;

This House further notes that the work done by the Government of Delhi in the field of Education in the last 07 years is much more than what has been achieved by the previous Governments since Independence. It is borne out by the fact that the work done in the field of Education has been recognized even by the foreign Press, as is evidenced by the front page story of New York Times recently, which also carries photo of Shri Manish Sisodia, Education Minister on front page;

This House further notes that the concept of Three Tier system of Health Infrastructure and Mohalla Clinics, introduced by this Government, has found resonance across the country and being appreciated all over as a Revolution in the field of Health. The Former Secretary General of United Nations, Shri Kofi Annan, had praised the concept of Mohalla Clinics and had termed the initiative as ‘Successful and Impressive which is consistent with the goal of Universal Health Coverage’;

This House further notes that Delhi was the first State to come out with Electric Vehicle Policy two years ago and is leading all other States in terms of new electric vehicles as percentage of the total vehicles registered during the last two years;

This House congratulates the Government led by Shri Arvind Kejriwal for all the development works being done in different fields during the last 7 years.

This House further notes with deep concern the activities of some forces which are bent upon to create an environment which is not conducive to the ongoing good development works; This House exhorts the Government to continue the good work without getting de-motivated by inimical forces.”