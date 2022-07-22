Delhi Govt's Liquor Policy Under Scanner As LG Recommends CBI Probe; AAP Cries Foul

In fresh trouble for AAP, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's excise policy of 2021-22. Implemented on November 17 last year, this policy entailed retail licenses being given to private bidders for 849 vends across the city divided into 32 zones. However, many liquor stores failed to open for being located in the non-confirming areas of Delhi and they were sealed by the respective Municipal Corporation. Both BJP and Congress had opposed this policy and lodged complaints with the LG too.

Saxena based his recommendation on the Chief Secretary's report submitted in July which held that the policy prima facie violated the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010. Reportedly, there were ''deliberate and gross procedural lapses'' to provide post tender ''undue benefits to liquor licensees''. Moreover, sources indicated that the Excise department's decision to waive nearly Rs.144 crore due from liquor vend owners has also come under the scanner.

LG VK Saxena recommends CBI probe into Kejriwal government's Excise Policy 2021-22 over violation of rules and procedural lapses: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 22, 2022

AAP alleges political vendetta

Addressing a press conference, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj contended that the CBI inquiry was an attempt to falsely implicate Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. The latter is in charge of the Excise department. According to him, BJP was misusing central investigative agencies as it is jealous of Kejriwal's growing popularity.

Saurabh Bharadwaj remarked, "There will be an attempt to stall every work of the Delhi government. CBI, ED and Income Tax investigations will be initiated against every Delhi Minister. It is a sad thing for the country that no one will know the name of the country's Education Minister. No one will know who is the Education Minister of Uttar Pradesh. No one will know who is the Education Minister of Jharkhand. Every child will know that the Education Minister of Delhi is Manish Sisodia. That Minister ushered in a revolution in the field of education in the country and is being lauded across the world."

"To implicate the Deputy CM, our LG has recommended a CBI inquiry on the directions of the Centre. It is a matter of shame that people who looted hundreds and thousands of crores fled abroad. Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya fled. The Centre helped them run away. They haven't returned yet. Arvind Kejriwal has said this before- the Centre will try to implicate Manish Sisodia in any matter after Satyendar Jain," he added.

#LIVE | BJP is jealous of Arvind Kejriwal's popularity. They are now using CBI against our leaders. They want to trap Manish Sisodia after Satyendar Jain: AAP



Tune in to #RLiveStream to watch AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj's press conference here - https://t.co/GHt1M9X29M… pic.twitter.com/NvWbFzA9o8 — Republic (@republic) July 22, 2022

(With PTI inputs)