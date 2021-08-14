Delhi Haj House Issue: Dwarka Residents Condemn ADRF's Letter Against Construction

In response to the letter written by the All Dwarka Residents Federation (ADRF) asking for cancelling the construction of the Haj House, some Dwarka residents have now issued a statement opposing the letter and its content. The residents of Dwarka have expressed their disagreement with the letter and said that the letter was written for inciting hatred towards the Muslim community.

The statement was issued with the signatures of around 100 residents who were opposing the letter written by the Federation. Further, the statement says that the letter does not represent all the residents of Dwarka and just a small group of people are trying to create trouble.

The statement reads,

"The letter is highly objectionable and it denigrates Muslims and is spreading hatred against them. We demand that the local police authorities take suo-motu cognizance of this and file a case on the signatories for spreading hatred with the intent to cause public disorder and disharmony, as well as create ill-will between different religious groups."

Letter by ADRF for cancelling allotment of land for Delhi Haj House

Earlier last week, the All Dwarka Residents Federation (ADRF) wrote a letter to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi asking him for the cancellation of the allotment of land for the construction of the Haj House in Sector 22. The letter claims to represent more than 5,000 residents and said that the construction of the Haj House will disturb the brotherhood, harmony, and peace in the society.

The land was allotted by the Delhi Development Authority in Dwarka. The letter says that the construction of the Haj House is wastage of people's money.

Earlier, a protest was seen in Dwarka attended by residents as well as BJP leaders against the construction of the House. Also, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has been continuously protesting against the Haj House. Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party, VHP asked the Kejriwal government to stop thinking about constructing the Haj House. They further slammed the state government for serving the infiltrators and Jihadis.

(Image Credits: ANI)