Delhi Hate Speech Case: Oppn Demands Cancellation Of Seer Yati Narsinghanand's Bail

After controversial seer Yati Narsinghanand delivered another hate speech in Delhi, the opposition demanded the cancellation of his bail with immediate effect. The chief priest of the Dasna Devi temple was granted bail in the Haridwar Dharam Sansad hate speech case in February this year. Taking to Twitter, Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed called upon the courts to take action against him. Moreover, CPI(M) questioned the police functioning under the Union Home Minister for not stopping the 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' from taking place.

CPI(M) observed, "This is happening in Delhi where police is under Home Minister Amit Shah. Why did police not stop it if it didn't have permission. Why this tacit support to hate-mongering and divisive forces. Shameful."

Yati Narsinghanand, out on bail for a hate speech case, delivers another hate speech in Delhi exhorting Hindus to pick up arms against Muslims. Will the courts immediately cancel his bail or will they ask if he delivered his latest speech with a smile! — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) April 4, 2022

Delhi hate speech case

On Sunday, Yati Narsinghanand came under fire for claiming that "50% of Hindus will convert" in a period of 20 years after a Muslim becomes the Prime Minister. Thereafter, the Delhi Police booked him and other speakers for making alleged hate speeches at a "Hindu Panchayat" in the national capital. It mentioned that the organizers went ahead with the function despite being denied permission for the event.

In a statement, the Delhi Police said, "The request was denied on the ground that the organiser had no permission from the land-owning agency -- Delhi Development Authority -- for organising this sabha at the Burari ground. Despite the denial by Delhi Police, on Sunday, organiser Preet Singh reached the Burari ground with his supporters in the morning and started organising the Hindu Mahapanchayat Sabha. Around 700-800 people gathered at the event place and the invitees of the organiser started delivering speeches from the stage."

Subsequently, a case was registered at the Mukherjee Nagar Police Station under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc. and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code. Meanwhile, the police mentioned that no arrests have been made yet. It also added that legal action is being taken against those spreading rumours and misinformation using various platforms, including social media.