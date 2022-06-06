Delhi HC Adjourns Hearing Over Karti Chidambaram's Anticipatory Bail Plea In PMLA Case

On the request of both the parties, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Karti Chidambaram, the Delhi High Court adjourned the anticipatory bail plea in the money laundering case till June 8, Wednesday. ED has filed a case against Karti Chidambaram for illegally procuring visas for 263 chinese nationals in return for Rs 50 lakh by using his influence in the Home Ministry. His father P Chidambaram was the Home Minister in 2011, when the visas were arranged.

Karti Chidambaram's anticipatory bail: Kapil Sibal's arguments

Karti Chidambaram had sought an anticipatory bail in the money laundering case. His lawyer Kapil Sibal contended before the court that there is no evidence against Karti Chidambaram and hence the case falls apart. The accused has cooperated in the investigation so far and further posited the arguments before the court to give him bail.

Karti Chidambaram's lawyer Kapil Sibal said that the case is of the year 2011 and it's being filed after the lapse of a long period. ''They had all the emails in their custody and still they didn't act on it for all these years,'' he said. ''There is an apprehension of arrest and also that the alleged transaction is of Rs 50 lakh, which is less than Rs 1 crore and in view of this submission, bail should be granted,'' he further stated.

ASG's submissions

The court has, however, denied bail to Karti Chidambaram because of his past connection and involvement in the Aircel-Maxis and INX Media cases. In addition, he also agreed with the Additional Solicitor General's argument. The case is at a preliminary stage and the alleged amount of Rs 50 lakh can be more, which is a subject of investigation.

The Special Judge had observed in the order, "This court is of the considered opinion that even while keeping aside the issue of applicability of bar and twin condition of Section 45 of PMLA, the nature and gravity of the alleged offences, the nascent stage of investigation and also previous criminal antecedents of accused Karti Chidambaram and S. Bhaskar Raman do not make it out a case for grant of anticipatory bail to applicants or any further protection for them to join the investigation of this case as it will seriously hamper the process and investigation."

ASG S V Raju also questioned as to why the other party has the apprehension of an arrest when the case is at a nascent stage and the investigation has to be completed.

Besides Karti Chidambaram, four others have been booked by the CBI. The four co-accused are Karti Chidambaram's chartered accountant S. Bhaskararaman, Vikas Makharia, representative of Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd, a Mansa-based private company, and Bell Tools, Mumbai, have been named. The FIR also mentions "unknown public servants and private individuals" too.

Image: PTI