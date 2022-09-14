The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the senior BJP leader and former MP Dr. Subramanian Swamy to vacate his government residence which was allotted to him in January 2016. The Court has ordered the BJP leader to hand over the possession of his government bungalow to the estate officer within the duration of six weeks.

Notably, Dr Swamy was allotted a bungalow in Delhi by the Central government for five years in January 2016 after he cited threat perception towards him.

As the BJP leader's Rajya Sabha tenure also came to an end in April 2022, he approached the Delhi HC where he sought re-allotment of the bungalow in view of the continued security threat to him. However, the Centre opposed his plea arguing that the bungalow is required to house other ministers and MPs. Hence, the court has ordered him to vacate the government premises.

(Image: PTI)