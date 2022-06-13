Delhi HC Dismisses Brinda Karat's Plea Seeking FIR On Anurag Thakur In Hate Speech Case

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat's petition seeking an order to register an FIR against Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Parvesh Verma in an alleged hate speech case. The petition was filed by Karat challenging a 2020 order of a lower court that had dismissed the plea.

After reserving the verdict in the case on March 25, the Delhi HC bench led by Justice Chandra Dhari Singh ruled that a sanction from the government is required for the registration of the FIR in the case. The court also observed that the petitioners had failed to follow the prescribed mechanism under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

What does the case pertain to?

The CPI(M) leader's plea is in connection with the 2020 protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Karat alleged that 'hate speeches' were delivered by then MoS Finance Anurag Thakur and MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma during the anti-CAA protests in the national capital. In connection with this, Brinda Karat and K.M.Tiwari lodged a complaint before the trial court and sought a direction from the Sansad Marg police station to register an FIR against Thakur and Verma.

The petitioners, in the complaint before the trial court, had alleged that the two BJP leaders tried to 'instigate' people during the protests which resulted in three incidents of firing at two different protest sites in New Delhi. The leaders had sought an FIR under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race), 153B (allegations, claims prejudicial to national unity). ), 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to hurt religious sentiments), and 505 (statement causing public mischief) against them.

The trial court had dismissed Brinda Karat's plea and in its order held that as per Section 196 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), for ordering the registration of an FIR, prior approval of the competent authority of the Central Government is necessary as both the persons are Members of Parliament. The Delhi HC has upheld the trial court's verdict. A detailed order in the case is awaited.