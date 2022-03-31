Delhi HC Dismisses Plea Against Eviction Of Chirag Paswan From 12 Janpath Bungalow

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea against the eviction of Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan from a government bungalow allotted to his late father Ram Vilas Paswan in New Delhi, refusing to interfere in the matter.

Dismissing the petition by Chirag Paswan's mother Reena Paswan, A single-judge bench of Justice Yashwant Varma refused to grant any relief to Paswan from the eviction. The court observed that the premises of the bungalow was not his "party headquarters".

The lawyer for the petitioner sought four months' time from the court to vacate the Bungalow in Janpath citing "practical difficulties" and told the HC that hundreds of people were staying there presently, including family members.

The petitioner's counsel added that the current occupants have no other place to stay in the capital city and the bungalow houses a museum in the memory of the later Lok Janshakti Party leader and also has several artefacts. Notably, all conversion of Lutyens' bungalows into memorials have been banned in 2000.

"This is not your party headquarters," said Justice Varma, adding that the process to vacate was initiated in 2020 and the parties were given notice for the same.

"Move out sir. The process has commenced...," the court said, "There are other people waiting."

'Eviction is almost done', says Centre's counsel

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, representing the centre, told the court that the process of eviction has started and the occupants were put to notice on several occasions since 2020.

"It is done. Very few household items are left. We have commenced. It is almost done, finalised. Five trucks have left," he said, stating that the term of the allotment of the bungalow ended with the death of Ram Vilas Paswan in October 2020.

A team was sent by the central government on Wednesday to evict the Lok Sabha MP from the bungalow which was stated to be earmarked for Union ministers.

The Janpath bungalow has been the official address of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), now split into two following disparities between Chirag Paswan and his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras after the death of ex-Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. It was used for holding the party's organisational meetings and other related events.

Image: PTI/ANI