Delhi HC Dismissses PIL Seeking Relief For Liquorgate Licencees; Imposes Rs 1 Lakh Fine

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking relief for liquor licencees and the withdrawn excise policy in the national capital. Notably, the petition wanted the continuation of business by the liquorgate-hit liquor vendors in the national capital. Setting the PIL aside, the High Court termed it "baseless" and "abuse of process of law". The High Court bench also termed the allegations as "vague and absurd".

The bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad dismissed the petition and imposed a fine of Rs 1 Lakh on the petitioner, which is to be paid within 30 days. A petition styled as PIL was filed before the High Court on behalf of the beneficiaries of the controversial liquor policy of the Delhi government.

Through the petition, it was urged before the court that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has certified that the central investigating agencies have been harassing the private liquor vendors. It was further claimed that such action by the central agencies have caused monetary loss to the Kejriwal-led government.

The dismissed plea also sought a list of 186 private liquor vendors in the national capital who were "harassed" by officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The petitioner, based on Manish Sisodia's statements, also argued that with central agencies harassing the private liquor vendors, the general public was deprived of the opportunity to purchase liquor at a discounted price in terms of the applicable excise policy.

Political rivalries should not be resolved through PIL, asserts HC

According to news agency PTI, the High Court following the dismissal of the PIL, asserted that personal scores, personal disputes, and political rivalries should not be resolved through PIL. It further noted that the petitioner "raised all kinds of wild allegations" on the basis of statements of third persons and newspaper clippings.

The court added that the petitioner did not name a single officer of the CBI or ED who has harassed a single liquor vendor and also did not give any details of any kind of such harassment.