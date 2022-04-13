Delhi HC Grants Bail To 8 People Arrested For Vandalism Outside CM Kejriwal's Residence

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to eight people arrested by the Delhi Police over the protest and vandalism outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence. Stating the nature of the evidence, the court said that there was no possibility of the applicants tampering with the evidence or threatening any witness.

The bench of Justice Asha Menon on Tuesday, while passing the order on the eight people involved in the vandalism case, said, "The evidence collected so far is of such a nature that the applicants cannot tamper with it. Others who had been identified in the photos have been issued notices under Section 41A CrPC and are also participating in the investigations. Thus, the continued custody of the applicants in jail is not called for only because some investigations are still going on."

With regard to the damage caused to public property, the court said that it certainly cannot be overlooked. "Here, the allegations are that the protestors have vandalised some of the CCTV cameras and an arm of a boom barrier and had also smeared paint on the main gate of the CM Residence," the court said. However, on the allegation of damage to public property through arson and fire, the court said, "There is no allegation of damage to public property through arson and fire or other means on a scale that would clearly be a far more serious matter than what has been alleged against the applicants."

“The court, therefore, allows the bail applications and grants bail to all the applicants each of them furnishing a personal bond and a surety bond for a sum of Rs 35,000 each. The applicants shall not leave NCT of Delhi without intimating the SHO concerned,” said the Delhi HC order.

This comes following the trial Court's order denying bail to eight arrested persons in the vandalism outside the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence. “There is no doubt that the right to assemble and protest by a political party is a fundamental right. But having noted so it can also be noted that such a right is subjected to certain restrictions and not an uncontrolled one,” the trial court had said.

It is pertinent to mention that Saurabh Bhardwaj, who is the national spokesperson of AAP, moved to Delhi HC seeking the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct an independent criminal investigation into the incident that occurred outside the official residence of the AAP supremo.

Vandalism outside Kejriwal's residence

Earlier, protesters from the BJP Yuva Morcha staged a dharna outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in response to his comments in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha about the film, The Kashmir Files. Some protestors breached two barricades and vandalised the CM's house, creating a ruckus and shouting slogans. A boom barrier arm was also found vandalised, along with a CCTV camera, DCP North Sagar Singh Kalsi told reporters.

After the incident, Bhardwaj, while speaking to ANI, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is unable to accept their electoral loss and, therefore, wants to "kill" Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The BJP slammed Arvind Kejriwal after the latter's speech in Delhi Assembly on March 25. The Delhi CM had taken a dig at the BJP for making Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files tax-free in several states. He also suggested that the saffron party should have asked the director to upload the film on YouTube where everyone could have access to it for free. In addition, he also spoke about how the ruling party has been putting up posters of the movie across the country.