Delhi HC Orders DCGI To Probe Into Gautam Gambhir & AAP MLAs Over 'O2 & Medicine Hoarding'

Roping in the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), Delhi high court on Monday, directed the drug agency to probe into hoarding of essential COVID medicines by BJP MP Gautam Gambhir and medical oxygen by AAP MLAs Priti Tomar and Praveen Kumar. Maintaining that the lawmakers may have had the best intentions, the court viewed their action as a disservice, directing DCGI to submit a report within 1 week. The matter heard by Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh pertained to Delhi police's clean chit to nine politicians on 'hoarding medicines & oxygen supplies'.

Delhi HC orders DCGI probe into Gautam Gambhir

The court noted that Gambhir had purchased 2628 strips of Fabiflu on prescription by a Dr Garg and distributed it among Delhi citizens, leaving only 258 strips for the DGHS. The court questioned the DCGI as to how Gambhir was allowed to purchase via his Foundation such a large amount of drugs against one prescription. Similarly, in the AAP MLAs case, the court noted that oxygen cylinders were transported via the MLAs' offices instead of the nodal officers. Maintaining that medical oxygen has been classified as a drug, the HC ordered a DCGI probe into the case too.

The HC observed, "They have done a disservice, unintentionally may be. Even with best intension, they are malpractices. The Law must take its course".

Delhi HC miffed with Delhi police's 'clean chit'

Last week, the Delhi High Court termed the clean chit given to nine politicians by the Delhi police on 'hoarding medicines & oxygen supplies' a 'wash-up report'. Ordering to file a fresh status report in a week, the Delhi HC told the police that it was its duty to find when politicians promised citizens to provide medicines, where were they procuring it. The Court told that political parties have no business to convert this pandemic into a selling point and that if these politicians were good Samaritans, they should hand over these stocks to the DGHS.

Based on preliminary investigation, Delhi Police in its initial enquiry against nine politicians on the alleged illegal distribution of Covid medicines including BJP MP Gautam Gambhir & Indian Youth Congress chief BV Srinivas has given them a clean chit. Stating that "they were actually helping people", Delhi police in its affidavit to the High Court added, "the person enquired into have not charged any money for the help provided, and thus no one has been defrauded". "The help has been voluntary and without discrimination," said the affidavit adding that the investigation will continue seeking six weeks to complete it. The nine politicians probed by Delhi police for alleged hoarding include - BJP leaders Gautam Gambhir, Harish Khurana, Sujay Vikhe Patil, Congress leaders BV Srinivas, Mukesh Sharma, Anil Kumar, Ali Mehndi, Ashok Bhagel and AAP MLA Dilip Pandey.