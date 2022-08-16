Delhi HC Reserves Order On Plea Seeking Disqualification & Ouster Of Jailed Satyendar Jain

In a key development on Tuesday, the Delhi High Court reserved its order on a petition seeking Satyendar Jain's disqualification and dismissal from the Cabinet. The division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad was hearing a plea filed by Ashish Kumar Srivastava. Referring to Jain's alleged admission to the ED that he lost his memory after suffering from COVID-19, the petitioner accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi of violating provisions of the Constitution.

He cited Article 191(1)(b) which states, "a person shall be disqualified for being chosen as, and for being, a member of the Legislative Assembly or Legislative Council of State if he/she is of unsound mind and stands so declared by a competent court". Contending that anyone can take advantage of Jain's "illness", Srivastava also sought a direction to the AAP government to declare all decisions taken by the former after "losing his memory" as null and void. Moreover, he called for the formation of a medical board to analyze the Delhi Minister's medical condition.

#BREAKING | Delhi HC reserves order on a PIL seeking Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's disqualification from Delhi legislative assembly.



Tune in to watch details here - https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/lVmuHpnkOV — Republic (@republic) August 16, 2022

Satyendar Jain's woes

In a big blow for the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the ED arrested Satyendar Jain at 6.10 p.m. on May 30. At that juncture, Jain held the portfolios of Home, Health, Public Works Department, Power, Water, Industries, Urban Development, Irrigation, Flood Control, Labour and Employment. The ED recorded an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against the Delhi Minister and others on August 30, 2017, based on the CBI's disproportionate assets case registered earlier.

According to the ED, companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators. Moreover, these funds were purportedly utilised for the direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loans taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi. Apart from the AAP leader, the names of 5 other accused persons and 4 companies have been mentioned in the ED chargesheet.

Accessing details of the charge sheet, Republic TV learnt that the aforesaid 4 companies are shell companies that did not do business but only laundered money. They laundered Rs.11.78 crore and Rs.4.63 crore in 2011-12 and 2015-16 respectively, sources mentioned. While the Delhi Minister claimed that he quit as the director of these companies as soon as he entered public life in 2013, sources believe that the Jain family controlled and had a majority stake in these companies. At present, he is in judicial custody.