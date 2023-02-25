Delhi HC Stays Re-election Of MCD Standing Committee As BJP-AAP War Of Words Continues

In a massive development, the Delhi High Court on Saturday, February 25, stayed the re-election of Municipal Corporation of Delhi Standing Committee, which was scheduled to be held on February 27, 2023. The decision came after a group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors moved the High Court against Delhi Mayor and Aam Aadmi Party leader Shelly Oberoi's decision to declare a vote invalid during MCD's Standing Committee election on Friday.

The Delhi Civic Centre had witnessed massive chaos, ruckus and fistfights on Friday between the AAP and BJP councillors following Shelly Oberoi's decision to declare one vote invalid in the six-member Standing Committee elections. While the BJP claimed that three of its members along with the same number from AAP had won the polls, the latter asserted that it had won four seats.

There was pandemonium with councillors from both the sides indulging in hooliganism and violence. AAP and BJP leaders attacked each other, landing blows and pulling the hair of their rivals. Even the women members were involved in the fight.

Two BJP councillors Shikha Roy and Kamaljeet Sehrawat on Saturday filed a case of discrepancies in vote counting in the Delhi High Court. Both the BJP leaders alleged that Delhi Mayor's attitude in the House caused the brawl.

But the AAP maintained that elections were free and fair. While commenting on the declaration of invalid vote, mayor Shelly Oberoi, said, "The expert committee of the election commission already made the result on their sheet. When I saw the result sheet, one vote was declared as invalid by the EC. When I announced the same before the councillors, the BJP leaders started protesting in the Delhi Civic Centre."

Chaos at Delhi Civic Centre

After BJP and AAP councillors started accusing each other of trying to influence the results of the key Standing Committee elections, the clash intensified and visuals of slaps, kicks, and punches surfaced.

The BJP councillors also slammed the mayor for allegedly taking a biased decision in selecting the six Standing Committee members. The BJP claimed that three candidates of their party and three of AAP were to be “elected” as members of the MCD’s Standing Committee.

Delhi BJP chief, Virendra Sachdeva, while addressing a press meet on Saturday morning, said, "the re-election called by Mayor Shelly Oberoi to elect six members of the standing committee was “undemocratic” and “unconstitutional." The party also accused AAP MLA Atishi Marlena of orchestrating the chaos and violence, and labelled her a "villain" in a tweet.