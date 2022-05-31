Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain To Be Produced In Court Today In 2017 Hawala Case

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in a case related to hawala transactions inking to companies owned by him. Following this, Jain is set to be produced before a court today. The arrest by the ED comes weeks after the central agency attached properties worth Rs 4.81 crore of the family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by the Delhi minister.

Satyendar Jain is likely to be produced before the Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital today. AAP Legal Cell sources on Monday had said that the minister was most likely to be produced before Special MP MLA Judge. Meanwhile, ED sources on Monday also stated that Jain, 57, was arrested by the agency from their office in Delhi after he was ‘evasive’ during questioning. Jain, who is the minister of Health, Home, Power and PWD, among other departments, in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government will be brought to the court today.

ED arrests Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Satyendar Jain was arrested by ED on May 30. Last month, ED had attached properties worth Rs 4.81 crore of the family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him. The ED had initiated a Money Laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Satyendar Jain and others in 2017 under the provisions of Section 109 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 13(2) and 13(1) (e) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

An investigation by ED revealed that during the period 2015-16 when Satyendar Jain was a public servant, the above-mentioned companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through Hawala route. These amounts were utilised for the direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loans taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi.

Accordingly, immovable properties worth Rs. 4.81 crore in the form of land belonging to the above-mentioned companies/individuals have been provisionally attached as per Section 5 of the PMLA, 2002.

Image: ANI