Delhi: Home Isolation Of COVID-19 Patients To Continue, Says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

After Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal rolled back his 'mandatory 5-day institutional quarantine' order, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said home isolation of COVID-19 patients in the city will continue. Taking to Twitter, Sisodia said that the fears of the L-G were allayed during Saturday's meeting of the state disaster management authority (SDMA) and thanked Baijal for his concerns.

"All the fears of L-G saheb regarding home isolation were resolved in the SDMA meeting and now the system of home isolation will continue. We thank LG sir for this. Under the leadership of our Chief Minister, Kejriwal Ji, the people of Delhi will not have any problem," Manish Sisodia said.

After stiff opposition from the Kejriwal government, Baijal took the decision to roll back his Friday order. The decision was taken in the second meeting held between the L-G and ministers on Saturday. Baijal stated that only those people who "do not have adequate facilities for home isolation" will undergo institutional isolation.

Home counseling to continue till Monday

In a following tweet, Sisodia also said that the work of the company which was counseling the patients at home will continue till Monday and its other alternatives will be discussed again on Monday with the preparations of the Health Department. Baijal's order had stopped counseling of patients at home.

100% subsidy for COVID beds

In another major announcement, Manish Sisodia said the state government has decided to subsidise 100% amount of COVID beds in private hospitals upto an upper limit of 60% of total hospital capacity. A committee which was constituted by Home Minister Amit Shah under a senior NITI Aayog official on Friday fixed the rates to be charged by private hospitals in Delhi for isolation beds, ICUs without ventilator support and ICUs with ventilator support for COVID-19 patients.

100% COVID beds shall be subsidized upto an upper limit of 60% of total hospital capacity.

