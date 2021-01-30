Delhi IED Blast: Police Detains Cab Driver Spotted In CCTV Footage; Investigation Underway

A day after the blast near Israel embassy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed about the incident on Saturday and the cab driver who was seen in the CCTV footage accessed by Republic Media Network has now been detained. According to sources, the dump data of the cab driver has also been collected by the investigating team. According to the CCTV, there was a cab in which two suspects could be seen. however, the Police are still investigating to find out who were these 2 individuals.

Delhi IED Blast: Cab driver in CCTV detained

Outlining further details of this latest development, sources revealed that it was the cab driver himself who had connected with the police and it was he who himself had called the Delhi Police on Friday and informed that there were 2 people who had got off and walked towards the blast site. The cab driver's statement has now been recorded by the special cell of Delhi Police. As of now, the Delhi Police is seeking details of the other cab drivers including Ola and Uber, who were present at or near the location of the blast. Further updates on the matter are awaited.

Blast near Israel Embassy

On the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Israel after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off around 5:05 PM on Friday causing a minor blast. While no injuries have been reported due to the blast, the windows of few cars in the vicinity were shattered due to the impact. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a report on the incident and HM Shah has been briefed by Delhi Commissioner, NSA Ajit Doval, and top IB officials. Doval has taken stock of the situation while enhanced security measures have been put in place. The blast took place a few kilometres from Vijay Chowk, where President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were attending the Beating Retreat ceremony that marked the culmination of Republic Day celebrations.

