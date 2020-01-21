The Debate
Delhi L-G Anil Baijal Meets Shaheen Bagh Protesters, Urges Them To Call Off Agitation

Politics

On Tuesday, Anil Baijal- the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi met a delegation of Shaheen Bagh protesters in the presence of senior officers of the Delhi police

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:

In a big development on Tuesday, Anil Baijal- the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi met a delegation of Shaheen Bagh protesters in the presence of senior officers of the Delhi police. While the L-G assured the delegation that their concerns would be taken up with appropriate authorities, he urged them to maintain law and order. Moreover, he urged the protesters to call off their agitation as the blocking of roads was causing inconvenience to people. On the other hand, the delegation promised to convey the L-G's message to the other protesters.  

Read: Congress Airbrushes Own Netas Out Of Video Hailing 'organic' Shaheen Bagh Protest

Read: Millions Suffering, Another Cong Neta Shows Up At Shaheen Bagh: BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh

Delhi police highlights inconvenience

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi police appealed to the Shaheen Bagh protesters to clear Road No.13A once again. Revealing that many complaints had been received about children facing difficulty in reaching their schools, the police said that parents were anxious because of the upcoming Board examinations. Furthermore, it observed that daily commuters and local residents were also being inconvenienced due to the protests.  

Read: Shaheen Bagh Protesters Send Legal Notice To Amit Malviya,demand Apology & 1 Cr As Damages

Read: Where Was Shaheen Bagh?: Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi Questions Silence Over Kashmiri Pandits

