Delhi L-G Anil Baijal Meets Shaheen Bagh Protesters, Urges Them To Call Off Agitation

In a big development on Tuesday, Anil Baijal- the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi met a delegation of Shaheen Bagh protesters in the presence of senior officers of the Delhi police. While the L-G assured the delegation that their concerns would be taken up with appropriate authorities, he urged them to maintain law and order. Moreover, he urged the protesters to call off their agitation as the blocking of roads was causing inconvenience to people. On the other hand, the delegation promised to convey the L-G's message to the other protesters.

Met the delegation of protestors from Shaheen Bagh. Assured them to convey their concerns to appropriate authorities. Appealed to call off their agitation in view of continued inconvenience to school children,patients,daily commuters, local residents,etc. due to blockade of road. pic.twitter.com/E946YanD33 — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) January 21, 2020

I once again request all to maintain peace and order. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) January 21, 2020

Delhi police highlights inconvenience

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi police appealed to the Shaheen Bagh protesters to clear Road No.13A once again. Revealing that many complaints had been received about children facing difficulty in reaching their schools, the police said that parents were anxious because of the upcoming Board examinations. Furthermore, it observed that daily commuters and local residents were also being inconvenienced due to the protests.

We have already appealed to you once before. Meanwhile, more complaints have been received regarding inconvenience due to blockade of Road No.13A, particularly to school children who are facing extreme hardship in reaching their schools, coaching centres and private tuitions. — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) January 20, 2020

Their parents have expressed deep anxiety in view of forthcoming Board examinations. Daily commuters, local residents and businesspersons are also facing acute harassment.



We once again appeal to the protesters at Shaheen Bagh to clear the road and restore normal traffic. — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) January 20, 2020

