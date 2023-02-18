Delhi L-G Approves AAP's Proposal To Convene MCD House Meeting, Hold Mayor Polls On Feb 22

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday, February 18 approved the proposal to convene the adjourned first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on 22nd February for the election of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and six members to the civic body's Standing Committee. Notably, the proposed date was recommended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Delhi Governor's decision came hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that he has recommended VK Saxena to conduct Mayoral elections on February 22. Taking to Twitter, Arvind Kejriwal said, "Recommended MCD Mayor elections to be held on 22 Feb."

As three attempts to conduct mayoral elections were stalled previously, Supreme Court on Friday ordered the issuance of a notice within 24 hours for convening the first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to fix the date of the election for Mayor, Deputy Mayor and members of the Standing Committee.

Aldermen cannot cast ballots in Delhi Mayor election

On Friday, the Supreme Court also ruled that appointed members -- aldermen cannot cast ballots in the Delhi Mayor election. Welcoming Supreme Court's order, Arvind Kejriwal asserted that it is a 'victory of democracy'.

Kejriwal said, "SC’s order is the victory of democracy. I thank the Supreme Court; Delhi will now get a mayor after two and a half months. It has been proven in court that the LG and the BJP are regularly passing illegal and unconstitutional orders in Delhi."

SC का आदेश जनतंत्र की जीत। SC का बहुत बहुत शुक्रिया। ढाई महीने बाद अब दिल्ली को मेयर मिलेगा।



ये साबित हो गया कि LG और बीजेपी मिलकर आये दिन दिल्ली में कैसे ग़ैरक़ानूनी और असंवैधानिक आदेश पारित कर रहे हैं — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 17, 2023

It is worth mentioning that MCD could not elect the Mayor on three previous occasions amid tumult as AAP and BJP councillors quarrelled over the voting rights of the nominated members.