Delhi L-G Approves CBI Probe Against AAP Govt Amid Irregularities In Purchase Of DTC Buses

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has given his approval to forward the Chief Secretary's proposal to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over a complaint in the matter of gross irregularities and corruption in the procurement of 1000 low-floor buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses. L-G Saxena also gave the nod to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar's recommendation of clubbing the complaint with the CBI's ongoing investigation of DTC buses dated 2021.

The complaint addressed to Delhi LG, highlighted:

The appointment of the Minister of Transport as the Chairman of the Committee for tendering and procurement of buses by DTC in a pre-mediated manner.

Appointment of DIMTS as a bid management consultant for this tender with an aim to facilitate wrongdoing.

Irregularities in the bid of July 2019 for procurement of 1000 low floor BS-IV and BS-VI buses and bid of March 2020 for purchase and annual maintenance contract of low floor BS-VI buses.

As per the complaint report, "the Chief secretary received the complaint on June 2022 from the concerned departments of GNCTD alleging serious discrepancies in the tendering process and blatant deviation from CVC guidelines. The same discrepancies were highlighted by the Deputy Commissioner of DTC after a detailed examination of the documents".

Following discrepancies were found in the documents

The DTC had floated a single tender to procure 1,000 BS-VI and it was a single tender for supply of 1000 BS-IV or latest buses. In the pre-bid, the quantity of 1000 buses was bifurcated into 400 BS-IV buses and 600 BS-VI buses but the tender still remained one only and the bidders could have made the bid for the entire quantity of these buses of both types

Another irregularity that was found was that M/s TATA Motors Ltd made a bid for 600 buses only. At the same time, JBM made a bid for 1000 buses (400 BS-IV and 600 BS-VI) at a rate higher than Tata Motors. In effect, JBM became the single bidder and therefore, the tender should have been rejected and a fresh tender should have been called by the Tender Committee.

The bidding consultant (DIMTS) and DTC's tender committee did not correctly evaluate the financial bids. The Committee then declared M/S TATA Motors Ltd eligible for the bid of 600 BS-VI buses.

DTC then invited M/s JBM for negotiation for BS-IV buses on the basis of rates of TATA which never made any bid for this category. This action of DTC was without any justification and the price negotiation with M/s JBM is violative of GFR and CVC guidelines.

There was also a specific requirement of front-facing seats in the RFP but both the Consultant and DTC Tender Committee did not reject JBM's bid for want of this condition.

The chief secretary reports also bring outs clearly that a three-member committee headed by retired IAS officer OP Aggrawal to look into the charges of corruption and irregularities also indicated the AAP government's “procedural deviations in the entire tendering and procurement procedure”.

