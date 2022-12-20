Delhi L-G Directs CS To Recover ₹97 Cr From AAP For Misusing Govt Funds For Political Ads

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday directed the chief secretary (CS) to recover Rs 97 crore from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for political advertisements it published as government ads.

Frictions between AAP and L-G Saxena are frequent with the latter having the power to take decisions over several parts of the administration often locking horns with the political dispensation in Delhi. The office of the L-G and AAP have been at loggerheads since AAP came to power in 2015 with both hurling allegations against each other and issuing orders of contradictory nature.

L-G’s directions come in wake of Supreme Court orders of 2015, the Delhi HC order of 2016 and the court-mandated committee on Content Regulation in Government Advertising (CCRGA’s) order of 2016, being violated by the AAP government, according to ANI.

As mentioned in the directive, it was found the AAP government in Delhi had incurred 40 times more cost on advertising a government project than the actual cost of the initiative.

LG Directive to AAP

According to the observation made in the directive issued by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, “It’s been brought out that these advertisements that are prima facie and blatantly violative of the Supreme Court order have been continuously issued by the DIP on the direction of the ministers. One such example was the wasteful expenditure in violation of the Supreme Court order in the case of advertisements in the bio-decomposer project. While the entire cost of the project was over ₹41 lakh the expenditure incurred for the advertising was ₹16.94 crore, which is 40 times higher than the project cost.”

Additionally, the directive also mentions all advertisements since September 2016 should also be referred to the CCRGA for vetting and ascertaining if they are in consonance with the guidelines issued by the SC.

