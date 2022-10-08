The war of words between AAP and VK Saxena escalated after the Delhi Lieutenant Governor penned another scathing letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday. On October 5, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia objected to the L-G ordering a probe into several 'fake cases' and interfering in the government's work. Instead, he demanded a CBI probe into the alleged MCD scam of Rs.6000 crore. A day later, Kejriwal sarcastically commented on Twitter that his wife has not written as many 'love letters' to him as Saxena. Countering this, the L-G stressed that these were 'letters of duty'.

In the letter, the Delhi L-G opined, "I feel sad that apart from crossing all bounds of propriety, you and your associates are running away from your constitutional responsibilities. Your governance system based on advertisements and speeches is getting completely alienated from the basic work of the people. It is regrettable that when I informed you about these shortcomings and requested you to redress them as per my constitutional responsibility, you and your associates not only misled the people but also levelled baseless and personal allegations by not answering those issues."

"You and your associates first level baseless and false allegations, spread these allegations through media and social media and then run away. When the facts come to light, you shamelessly apologise even though irreparable injury has been caused to the accused person in the public domain and political advantage has been gained by you by then. In the past too, you levelled such baseless allegations against ex-Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, ex-Union Minister Kapil Sibal and former Punjab Minister Bikram Singh Majithia and apologised later," he added.

Here is the Delhi LG's scathing letter:

AAP left red-faced after HC order

AAP and BJP have been at loggerheads since the CBI conducted raids on Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with the liquor scam. In August, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party trained its guns on Delhi LG VK Saxena by accusing him of being involved in a 'khadi scam'. The wrongdoing allegedly took place after demonetisation in 2016 when Saxena was Chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). Addressing a press conference, AAP MLA Atishi alleged that black money was laundered back then at the behest of the then KVIC chairman.

Moreover, AAP MLAs sat on an overnight dharna on the Delhi Assembly premises in protest against the LG. Atishi also sought an appointment with CBI Director Subodh Jaiswal regarding the allegations of corruption and money laundering against Saxena. Subsequently, the party also accused Saxena of giving the work of designing the Khadi Lounge in Mumbai to his own daughter. On September 27, the Delhi High Court issued directions to AAP and its leaders to take down the defamatory posts from social media and restrain them from levelling allegations against him and his family members in the future.