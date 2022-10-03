Delhi L-G Pulls Up Kejriwal; Says Skipping Gandhi & Shastri Jayantis Is 'utter Disrespect'

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding his absence at Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat on Sunday, October 2, during the birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Raj Ghat is a memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the National. Vijay Ghat is the memorial grounds of the second Prime Minister of India Lal Bahadur Shastri.

The L-G slammed Kejriwal for not visiting Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat and slammed him for illustrating “utter disrespect, insult” to their memory. He also said that Kejriwal's absence due to "political commitments" on Sunday was "unacceptable and appalling."

The upkeep of these two national monuments is with the government of the union territory of Delhi and by virtue of that Delhi CM is the invitee to the President and Vice President of India.

President Droupadi Murmu visited Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat but CM Kejriwal was himself missing. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the historic monuments but left before the President's arrival.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also visited the memorials of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

It should be worth mentioning that Kejriwal was in poll-bound Gujarat where elections are expected to take place by the end of this year, whereas, Manish Sisodia was in Haryana.

Apart from President and VP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others also paid tributes to Gandhi and Shastri.

Delhi L-G and Kejriwal have been at loggerheads since the former recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the new liquor policy of the national capital.