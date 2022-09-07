Delhi L-G Receives Complaint Against Kejriwal Seeking Probe Into Alleged Duped Exchequer

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has received a complaint against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party supremo allegedly sold three plots of land for Rs 4.54 crore but showed on papers a grossly undervalued price of Rs 72.72 lakhs.

The complaint claimed that Kejriwal sold the plots on February 15, 2021, through his wife Sunita Kejriwal at the market rate of Rs 45,000 per sq. yard. However, on papers, he showed Rs. 8300 per sq. yard, it said.

"While two of these properties were in the name of Arvind Kejriwal himself, the third property was in his father Shri Govind Ram’s name," the complaint said adding that the plots were the situation in a market in Bhiwani, Haryana on 15th February 2021

'Duped exchequer of over Rs 1 crore in stamp duty & Capital Gain Tax', says complainant

The complainant alleged that Kejriwal duped the exchequer of Rs 25.93 lakh in Stamp Duty and Rs 76.4 lakh as Capital Gain Tax.

"The said 03 plots measuring 340, 416 and 254 sq. yards each were sold through CM’s wife, Smt. Sunita Kejriwal at the cost of Rs. 24.48 lakh, Rs. 30 lakh and Rs 18.24 lakh respectively at the rate of Rs. 8,300/sq. yard, despite the fact that the existing market rate in the area was much higher, i.e. Rs. 45,000 per sq. yard. The Stamp Duty paid on the 03 plots was Rs. 1,41,200/- , Rs. 1,73,700/- and Rs 1,12,500/- respectively," it said.

It added, "However, the buyers who got in touch with the undersigned on conditions of anonymity said that Kejriwal sold the plots at market rate of Rs. 1.53 Cr., Rs. 1.87 Cr. and Rs 1.14 crore for the 03 plots respectively and received the amount exceeding the rate of Rs 8,300/sq. yards mentioned in the sale deed in cash. In the process, Arvind Kejriwal and his wife evaded Stamp Duty worth Rs. 10.68 lakh on the plot of 416 sq. yards, Rs. 8.73 lakh on the plot measuring 340 sq. yard and Rs 6.52 lakh on the plot measuring 254 sq. yards causing a cumulative loss of Rs. 25.93 lakh to the state exchequer."

On August 28, the Lieutenant Governor received a copy of the complaint addressed to Delhi Lokayukta against CM, demanding an inquiry. Saxena has marked the complaint to Chief Secretary for further necessary action.