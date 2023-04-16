Delhi L-G Red-flags AAP's Emergency Assembly Session As CBI Quizzes Kejriwal In Liquorgate

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday, April 16, flagged grave procedural lapses on part of the Delhi government in convening the one-day session of the assembly that is to take place on April 17.

The special session has been convened at a time when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case. The House is likely to discuss the issue.

"The second part of the Budget Session will commence in the Assembly Hall at 11.00 am on Monday (April 17)," according to an official notification.

The AAP has alleged that the party is being targeted for raising its voice against corruption. "This incident is unprecedented. And this should be discussed in the assembly. We will have views of all MLAs who are representing various constituencies in Delhi and know their perspective about this issue in the upcoming session," AAP national spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had said.

Delhi L-G red flags AAP's one-day assembly session

The L-G's office said that the one-day special session of the Assembly has been recommended by the Delhi cabinet without any specified legislative business. "The Cabinet’s recommendation for convening the one-day session has been made without following the due procedure," it said.

The CBI summoned AAP convenor Kejriwal to its office to answer queries of the probe team as a witness in the excise policy case, according to a notice issued by the agency. Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was arrested last month in the case.

Protest against CBI summons to Kejriwal: AAP says senior leaders detained by Delhi Police

The AAP alleged that several party leaders were "detained" by the Delhi Police for staging a sit-in protest against the summoning of Kejriwal. The detainees included Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Raghav Chadha, Atishi, Kailash Gahlot, Adil Ahmad Khan and Pankaj Gupta among others.

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed, "The police have arrested all ministers and members. We were peacefully sitting here but the police have illegally arrested all of us."

"The Delhi Police has arrested us for sitting peacefully and is taking us to some unknown place... what kind of dictatorship is this?" Chadha tweeted in Hindi.