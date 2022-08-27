Delhi L-G Returns 47 Files Signed By CMO Staff Instead Of CM Kejriwal Despite His Reminder

In a fresh CM vs L-G faceoff in the national capital, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has returned 47 files not signed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal personally but by the CMO staff, sources said.

On Tuesday, LG had sent a note to Kejriwal flagging that documents without the latter's signature were being sent by the Chief Minister's office for his opinion and approval.

"In the recent months, a significant number of proposals, as a matter of routine, has been submitted by the CMO for the LG's approval or opinion through joint secretary or additional secretary, with the remarks 'Hon'ble CM has seen and approved the proposal' without specifying any grounds of urgency warranting such a communication," the note said, sources informed.

The files being sent for LG's approval without Kejriwal's signature were related to the administration and governance of the city, including some "extremely sensitive" matters.

Citing a provision of the Manual of Office Procedure, 2022, the L-G's note said that in rare and urgent cases when a minister is travelling or sick, his/her approval can be taken on the phone and communicated by his private secretary in writing. However, confirmation will be obtained from the minister when he returns.

"The current practice of submission of files on a routine basis under the signatures of your (CM) officials needs to be avoided as in the absence of your signature, it is not clear whether the proposal has been seen and approved by you or not," said the note.

The note added that handing or receipt of files by the CMO officials constrains the LG office to communicate the Lieutenant Governor's decision to those officials.

"In the interest of smooth and effective governance, it may be ensured that proposals, which are submitted by your office for my opinion or approval should be duly signed by your good self," the note stated.

This development comes amid a tussle between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the L-G's office over various issues. Recently, L-G recommended a CBI probe into the Delhi government's Excise Policy, in which raids were carried out at the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.