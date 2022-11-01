Delhi L-G Seeks Report Over Sukesh Chandrashekar's Extortion Claim Against Satyendar Jain

In a big Republic TV impact, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena on Tuesday sought a detailed report from Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar after incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar alleged that jailed AAP Minister Satyendar Jain extorted Rs 10 crore from him in the name of 'protection Money'.

The development came after conman Sukesh Chandrashekar wrote a letter to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor on October 7 where he mentioned that he has contributed more than Rs 50 crore to AAP until now in exchange for getting a prominent post in the party and getting nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

Conman's letter to the L-G

In his two-page letter, Sukesh Chandrashekar claimed that he knew Jain since 2015 and alleged being threatened by him through DG Prison Sandeep Goel to withdraw his complaint filed in the High court regarding the same. He also mentioned an extortion racket being run by DG Prison and Jail administration on the directions of the Delhi government.

"I have been lodged in Delhi jail since 2017 for the two-leaf symbol corruption case. I have known, Mr. Satyendar Jain of AAP since 2015, and have contributed more than 50 crores to AAP in the promise of giving me an important post in the party in South Zone, and also helping me to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha following the expansion".

"After my arrest in 2017, Satyender Jain visited me multiple times asking if I have disclosed anything related to my contribution to AAP. In 2019, Jain visited me again with his secretary and close friend Sushil in jail and asked me to pay Rs 2 crore per month to him as protection money to live safely in jail and to get even basic facilities provided. Also, he asked me to pay Rs.1.50 crore to DG Prison Sandeep Goel who he said was a close associate of his. He forced me to pay and a total amount of 10 crore in a matter of 2 or 3 months was extorted from me through constant pressure," conman Sukesh's later stated.

BJP lashed out at AAP after Sukesh Chandrasekhar's allegation. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla questioned the Arvind Kejriwal-led party on why it was not sacking Jain from the party. "Rs 10 crore was extorted by Satyendar Jain, Arvind Kejriwal's dearest Minister who is in jail for the last 4-4.5 months and has got no relief from hawala charges. He was extorting Rs 10 crore as protection money from conman Sukesh Chandran. Imagine Sukesh Chandrasekhar cons the system, cons many people but he gets conned by Satyendar Jain. You can imagine what category of conman Satyendar Jain is. Not just this, Rs 50 crore was extorted to give a party position to Sukesh Chandran. This is AAP's true face."

On the other hand, Arvind Kejriwal defended his Minister and accused the BJP of creating a fake story in a bid to divert attention from the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy which led to the death of 135 people.