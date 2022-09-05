Delhi L-G Slaps AAP With Legal Notice; Action Over 'defamatory, False Corruption' Charge

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on on Monday initiated legal action against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders for making false, fabricated, and defamatory allegations of corruption against him in recent days. L-G Saxena slapped AAP with cease & desist notice including leaders like Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh, and Jasmine Shah that will abstain them from making libellous and misleading allegations against the L-G.

"Notice to cease and desist from Inter Alia making malicious, false, and defamatory statements against Vinai Kumar Saxena, presently holding the constitutional post of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Refrain from utilising any media and outlet or social media, any other medium or platform, refrain from making libellous, misleading, and disparaging allegations against VK Saxena, to cease and desist from spreading false news, motivated propaganda, and misinformation campaigns related to L-G Saxena on any print or Digital media platform".

As per the notice, these allegations were made deliberately by Arvind Kejriwal's government in a bid to harm the dignity, reputation, and honour of the Delhi L-G which he has earned with relentless hard work, and also have an effect on his family members. AAP has built up its false narratives and this vilification campaign has been unleashed which appears to be strategic.

Addressing AAP's corruption during demonetisation charges on Delhi L-G, the notice stated that the party created a fantastical sum of Rs 1400 crores based on some obtuse mathematical formula that only AAP is privy to

The notice has sought to remove all the defamatory content that has been circulated by the named AAP leaders, to immediately suspend the usage of #LGKoGiraftarKaro, #LGSaxenaChorHai, and other phrases. "AAP and all other notices are called upon to comply with the above requisitions within 48 hours of receipt of the present notice, if failed further legal actions will be taken", stated the notice.

AAP alleges corruption allegations against L-G Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal-led leaders had earlier alleged that the L-G is involved in a corruption case, and accused Saxena of carrying out a ‘khadi scam' in 2016 that allegedly revolved around the demonetisation, that was announced by the BJP-led Central government. The AAP alleged that Saxena had pressured his employees to exchange demonetised notes worth Rs 1,400 crore in 2016, when he was the Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) from 25 October 2015 to 23 May 2022.

Notably, the CBI has already inquired into the case at the behest of KVIC and also filed the chargesheet, where Saxena was given a clean chit. Therefore, the L-G has decided to take a serious view of these allegations made by the AAP leaders and has decided to take legal action against them.

(Image: PTI)