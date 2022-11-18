The face-off between AAP and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena escalated after the latter asked CM Arvind Kejriwal to remove Jasmine Shah as the vice chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC). Contending that Shah misused his office for political purposes, Saxena restricted him from discharging any functions and using any privileges and facilities associated with the post. As per the LG's directives, the office chamber of the DDC VC was sealed and the vehicle and other facilities were withdrawn with immediate effect.

Lt Governor also directed the CM to restrict Jasmine Shah from “discharging his duties” as the vice chairman of DDC and from using any “privilege and facilities” associated with the office of Vice Chairman, DDC with immediate effect till a “decision is taken by CM” in this regard — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2022

Action after show cause notice

Jasmine Shah was appointed as the DDC vice chairman on February 20, 2020. The DDC VC is tasked to advise the Delhi government on governance and technological solutions to various problems afflicting the national capital, evolve strategies for expeditious implementation of the recommendations made by the DDC and aid in the formulation of initiatives relating to development and resource mobilization. He is holding the rank of a Minister in the Government of Delhi and is entitled to pay, allowances and other facilities at par with Ministers as approved from time to time.

In October, he was issued a show cause notice for allegedly violating the principle of neutrality as a public servant. This action was taken based on a complaint by BJP Lok Sabha Parvesh Sahib Singh dated September 13 wherein he alleged that Shah had acted as an official spokesperson of AAP while working in the aforesaid position in violation of established procedures. To buttress his point, he provided videos of TV debates where Shah appeared as an AAP spokesperson.

In a memorandum, Director (Planning) Vijendra Singh Rawat ruled that Shah is covered under the definition of a public servant as in the service of the government and is entrusted with the performance of public duty. He contended that Shah had misused public resources by appearing as an AAP spokesperson. Accused of using his position for political activities, he was asked to explain his stance within 7 days failing which action will be taken against him in accordance with the law.