Delhi LG meets VP Naidu, calls him source of inspiration

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and said his vast administrative experience shall remain a source of inspiration for him.

"Called on Hon'ble Vice President of India, Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu Ji and sought his blessings and good wishes. His rich and vast administrative experience in public life shall remain a source of inspiration for me," he tweeted.

Saxena had on Saturday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

"Called on Hon'ble @loksabhaspeaker Shri Om Birla ji and sought his wise counsel and good wishes. His guidance and legislative wisdom will certainly guide me serve the people of Delhi in the most befitting manner," he tweeted.

After assuming office, Saxena had also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Saxena took oath as the 22nd Lt Governor of Delhi at a ceremony here on Thursday and said he would work as the city’s “local guardian” and will be seen more on the roads and less at Raj Niwas.

Saxena was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court Vipin Sanghi at Raj Niwas. PTI SLB RHL

