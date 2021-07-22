Delhi LG Responds To DyCM Sisodia's 'not Chair Meetings' Letter, Rejects Allegations

On July 22, Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal rejected the allegations made by Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over his meeting with Delhi government officials. In a letter, the Delhi LG said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's statements against him are devoid of merit. Baijal added that he will continue to work for the people in Delhi abiding by Supreme Court's judgement on the division of power.

"I would like to inform you that meetings that have been called by in the past months have been strictly within the ambit of constitutional provisions and responsibilities entrusted to this office," Delhi LG said in a letter to Sisodia.In the letter, Baijal asserted that "no specific evidence or instance" have been mentioned where his guidance in any manner obstructed the "implementation of decisions" taken by the Delhi government.

"Whatever the reason might be, the letter should not have been made public due to the sensitivity related to the roles and responsibilities of constitutional authorities," Delhi LG wrote, pointing that the deputy CM should have discussed the matter personally.

Sisodia accuses Baijal of interfering with Delhi govt's work

Sisodia had earlier objected to Baijal holding meetings with Delhi government officials and instructing them on works. Calling it "murder of democracy", the Patparganj MLA said Delhi LG's actions are violative of the apex court judgement.

"With utmost honour and respect and, I urge you to stop activities to take decisions on subjects related to the elected government of Delhi. Also, stop holding meetings with officers and instructing them on such subjects. Your meetings and decisions taken there are unconstitutional and violation of the Supreme Court," Sisodia had said in a letter.

The AAP leader also reminded Baijal that he is not a BJP worker but an "honourable Lt Governor of Delhi". If the Central government-appointed Governors and Lt Governors sideline the elected governments to take decisions, then it will end of democracy, Sisodia said.

In April, Delhi's lieutenant governor became the effective in-charge of the national capital after the Centre notified a new law making it clear that the elected government will have to seek the opinion of LG before any executive decision. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021 came into effect on April 27.

