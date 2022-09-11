'Delhi LG Trying To Deflect Attention From Corruption Charges': AAP Fumes At New CBI Probe

With the CBI set to probe another alleged irregularity by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, AAP reiterated its corruption allegations against Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. Addressing a press briefing, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj contended that the LG was levelling new charges against AAP every day to deflect attention from the corruption allegations during his tenure as the Khadi and Village Industries Commission chairman. Rubbishing the claim that there was any corruption in the procurement of 1000 buses, Bharadwaj contended that the CBI had found any evidence after its preliminary enquiry.

Bharadwaj remarked, "The LG has a constitutional obligation. What kind of a person has become the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi that he attacks the elected government of Delhi every day by raking up some old matter! When Vinai Saxena was the chairman of Khadi Udyog, three serious allegations were levelled against him. First, during demonetisation, the head cashier of Khadi Udyog gave a written statement that the old notes of Vinai Saxena were exchanged under his pressure. We demanded a probe but he is not ready for it."

He added, "Second, he gave the work of designing the Khadi Lounge in Mumbai to his own daughter when he was the Khadi Udyog Chairman. You can't give this work to your daughter even after following the procedure. But the LG is not ready for a probe. He didn't say even once that probe me, I don't have an issue with it. He is running away from a probe". Referring to AAP MP Sanjay Singh's allegation, he also claimed that nearly 2,60,000 workers of the KVIC were paid in cash in contravention of a High Court order.

Weighing in on the alleged bus procurement scam, the AAP leader opined, "One and a half years ago, the CBI conducted a preliminary enquiry into it. The CBI didn't find anything. Three weeks ago, he again sent it to the CBI. Yesterday, he again sent it to the CBI. In this case, not even a single bus was purchased. Payment of even one rupee was not done. When there was an inquiry into the tender process, the government said that the tender will be stopped till the inquiry is complete. Whenever we started the tender process for procuring buses, BJP lodged complaints as they don't want buses."

LG recommends CBI probe

On the recommendation of the Chief Secretary, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor forwarded a complaint regarding corruption in the procurement of 1000 low-floor buses. Addressed to him on June 9, the complaint flagged the appointment of Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot as the Chairman of the committee for tendering and procurement of buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation in a pre-mediated manner. Moreover, it alleged that the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System was appointed as a bid management consultant for this tender with the aim to facilitate wrongdoing.