Delhi Liquor Policy Row: Congress Workers Spray Black Paint On Manish Sisodia's Poster

Amid the Delhi liquor scam row, Congress workers on Tuesday staged a protest against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and sprayed black paint on his poster. The protestors are demanding Sisodia's resignation. The protest was held in Patparganj which is also the constituency from where Sisodia won two consecutive Assembly elections in Delhi.

In visuals accessed by Republic, Congress workers can be seen spraying black paint on a hoarding that had the picture of the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister. The workers wrote 'Bhrashtachari' (Corrupt) on the hoarding. They also flashed banners and raised the slogan "Manish Sisodia Istifa do (resign)" over the alleged liquor policy scam.

A similar protest was carried out by Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee workers on August 20 as they gathered in huge numbers and gheraoed the Aam Aadmi Party office, demanding the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia over the alleged scam. Dramatic scenes were witnessed as the workers were seen hitting an effigy of Manish Sisodia with sticks and then burning it in the middle of the road.

Delhi's Excise Policy probe

In the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam, the CBI, in a statement, said, "Irregularities were committed including in modifications in Excise Policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, extension of L-1 license without approval etc. It was also alleged that Illegal gains on count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts."

This comes after the CBI registered an FIR in the case, and named Manish Sisodia, the in-charge of Excise Policy, as accused number 1. The agency then, went on to conduct raids on August 17. Raids are underway at nearly 31 locations across the country, including in Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Bengaluru, which, so far, have reportedly led to the recovery of Incriminating documents/articles, digital records etc.

(Image: @INCDelhi/Twitter)