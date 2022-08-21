Delhi Liquor Scam: BJP Lambasts Manish Sisodia; Says 'he Is Diverting From Main Issue'

After Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia termed the alleged lookout circular (LOC) issued against him as a ‘gimmick’ of the Central government, BJP leader Manjinde Singh Sirsa lambasted Sisodia and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for diverting from the main issues.

Termed the alleged lookout circular (LOC) issued against him a 'gimmick', the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday said that he was roaming freely in the capital and is ready to appear whenever the agency says.

'Sisodia diverting from real issues': Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Speaking to Republic Media Network on Sunday, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “It is true that it is an attempt to divert from main issues, but it is Manish Sisodia who is diverting from real issues. Hailing the excise policy, the AAP minister used to say that Delhi will get 9,000 crore from the excise policy and it will benefit people. Even then, questions were being raised regarding corruption in the excise policy.”

“After being caught, Manish Sisodia said that 150 crore loss took place and it is because of the L-G. He couldn’t answer the role of Dinesh Arora and Vijay Nair. What Dinesh Arora used to do with them in press conferences. Their lies to fight corruption have been exposed,” the BJP leader added.

Taking a dig at the AAP for claiming to be a party fighting corruption, Sirsa continued, “They merely speak about eradicating corruption. ED has now seized cash and jewellery from Satyendra Jain’s house, so they say we don’t want ED or CBI. They don’t want any investigation agency to probe into the matter.”

Meanwhile, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said the way the AAP "is running away from the main issue depicts how scared they are of being caught."

No LOC issued by CBI against any accused as of now, say officials

The Central Bureau of Investigation has not issued a Look Out Circular "as of now" against any accused including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy scam case, news agency PTI quoting officials said Sunday.

They said the process of scrutinising documents is going on and notices are being issued to suspects for questioning, they said.

This comes after Sisodia claimed a lookout notice against him in the excise policy case being probed by the CBI and termed the move a "drama" as the agency found "nothing" during a raid at his residence on Friday.