Delhi Liquor Scam: BJP Pans AAP; Calls Kejriwal And Manish Sisodia 'most Corrupt Leaders'

As Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia continuously evaded questions related to the Liquor Excise Policy scam, BJP National spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party's top leadership during a press conference held on Sunday, August 21. Gaurav Bhatia termed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia the ‘most corrupt leaders'.

Taking a jibe at Arvind Kejriwal, BJP’s Gaurav Bhatia said that the entire nation is calling Kejriwal and Sisodia the most corrupt leaders. The question is if the policy was right, why was it taken back?

BJP challenges Kejriwal to explain the withdrawal of the excise policy

BJP spokesperson Bhatia further challenged Arvind Kejriwal to explain the withdrawal of the excise policy within 24 hours, "I challenge Kejriwal if you have any morals left please explain the entire undoing of the excise policy. Go to the court, not the New York Times.”

Questioning Arvind Kejriwal, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia said, “Why an illegal waiver was given to liquor mafia of Rs 144 cr. Why did you refund EMD of ₹30 cr to L1 illegally?”

Further mocking AAP’s ambitions, Gaurav Bhatia reminded Kejriwal of the 2014 defeat. "AAP should not brag about Arvind Kejriwal being the next worthy PM candidate. Because he tried to contest from Varanasi, remember what happened? The same horrible report came from UP elections for the AAP.. where it lost horribly.”

Kejriwal was busy indulging in corruption when COVID-affected people needed help: BJP's Gaurav Bhatia

“When people needed the Chief Minister’s support during the time of COVID, CM Kejriwal focussed on Delhi's excise policy. Today, citizens of the nation are saying AAP Nahi Paap Hai, Bhrashtachariyon Ka Baap Hai Aur Janta Ke Liye Abhishaap Hai,” BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia added. Further stressing AAP’s poor governance, Bhatia said, “Citizens of Delhi are saying, “Jisne Bhi Delhi Ko Thaga Hai Wo Arvind Kejriwal Ka Saga Hai. The only motive of the AAP government is to do corruption. I ask Kejriwal, was this the reason you joined politics.”

“The question is on your ethics, when you should have examined healthcare facilities in Delhi, you were busy talking to dealers of Liquor. I was shocked to hear Sisodia’s press conference in which he said the BJP is hyping and telling the scam of crores has been done but according to FIR, it is only 1 crore scam. I want to make him understand that FIR is not an encyclopedia. Everyone is aware that an investigation agency is working and the truth will eventually come out," Gaurav Bhatia stated.

Sisodia is both the Education & Liquor Excise Dept minister: Adesh Gupta

Meanwhile, speaking on similar lines, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, who also addressed a press conference on Sunday said, "Sisodia is both the education and the liquor minister. Ever since the lookout notice has been issued, Sisodia is saying I am in Delhi.. Look at the work you have done. You opened a liquor store in residential areas. Are you expecting greeting cards? Kejriwal should sack the corrupt ministers. But he won't do that because he is equally corrupt. He is the kingpin. It is time for them to go to jail.”

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta further said, "Delhi's excise policy has proved to be a corrupt one. Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin of this entire scam."

It is pertinent to mention that in its FIR, the CBI has listed 15 accused persons in total, which includes Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as 'accused no. 1'. The agency on Friday raided 31 places, including the premises of Sisodia as well as those of some bureaucrats and businessmen.

Image: PTI