Delhi Liquor Scam: BJP Protests Against AAP Govt, Burns Effigies Of Kejriwal & Sisodia

Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) continue to face heat over the alleged liquor scam in the national capital, the Delhi BJP unit on Friday stepped up their protests against the ruling government and further burned effigies of Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal.

Taking to the streets, BJP workers and leaders in huge numbers gathered and raised slogans against the Delhi chief minister and his deputy and further alleged that the government has betrayed the people of Delhi. Among the people present at the protest site included Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta who also addressed the protest and slammed Kejriwal and Sisodia. He also demanded the removal of Manish Sisodia from the cabinet.

One of the protesting BJP workers also spoke to Republic TV and briefed about the party's strategy. He said that these agitations are being carried out to awaken the people of Delhi regarding the corrupted government. "People from every section are coming together to protest against the AAP government. We want to bring all the sections and protest", he said.

On the other hand, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta while slamming the ruling government over the liquor scam case said that the "corrupted party which used the name of Mahatma Gandhi now stands exposed in front of the people."

'We will protest until Manish Sisodia is not sacked': Delhi BJP

Calling it a "Jan Andolan" by the BJP, Adesh Gupta while speaking to Republic TV said that the objective of the protests will reach every people in the national capital.

"They have crossed every limit of corruption and have betrayed the common people in Delhi. The ones who earlier made several promises to the people have now come to power and are supporting the liquor mafia. They are looting the taxpayers' money and the government funds to support the liquor mafia". he added.

Furthermore, he also asserted that the protests will be staged until Manish Sisodia is suspended from the cabinet.

"Now that the corruption of the government has been exposed in front of the people, the Chief Minister should have some dignity and honesty and should suspend Manish Sisodia", he further said.

Image: Republic World/ANI