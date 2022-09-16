Delhi Liquor Scam: ED Raids 40 Locations Across Country, YSR Congress MP's Premises Raided

In a major development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 16 is carrying out searches at around 40 locations across the country in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case. It is also learnt that searches are also being conducted at 20 locations in Hyderabad. According to the sources, ED is also searching the official residence of YSR Congress MP Magunta Srinivasalu Reddy at Lodhi Estate in New Delhi.

The residence of the YSR Congress MP is being searched in connection with a money laundering probe revolving around the Delhi liquor excise policy. It is speculated that the liquor companies are directly or indirectly linked to the YSR parliamentarian who is under the scanner. Notably, Robin Distilleries in Hyderabad was also raided by the investigation agency.

Earlier on September 6, the ED also conducted raids in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Telangana, and Maharashtra.

AAP's Manish Sisodia under the scanner

The Enforcement agencies last month raided Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence in Delhi for nearly 15 hours. Besides this, several other locations were also searched in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of Delhi’s excise policy. Following this, a political faceoff between AAP and BJP emerged with both the political parties levelling allegations against each other.

Sisodia, who is in charge of the excise department, has been under the scanner for alleged deliberate and gross procedural lapses which provided undue benefits to the tender process for liquor licencees for the year 2021-22 in Delhi.

It was alleged that irregularities were committed including modifications in the Excise Policy and undue favours were extended to the licence holders including waiver or reduction in licence fee and an extension of L-1 licence without approval.

