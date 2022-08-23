Delhi Liquor Scam: 'Sisodia May Be Arrested In 2-3 Days,' Says Kejriwal In Gujarat

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on August 23 while addressing a rally in Gujarat's Bhavnagar claimed that his deputy Manish Sisodia may get arrested in the next two to three days. Kejriwal's comments came in view of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids conducted at the residence of Sisodia in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam.

"We were hearing that they will arrest Manish Sisodia within the next 10 days. But now I feel that they will arrest him in the next two three days," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia are currently on a two-day visit to Gujarat as the party is gearing up to contest the upcoming state Assembly elections, scheduled for later this year.

The CBI on August 19 raided the home of Sisodia and 30 other locations across the country over alleged irregularities in the execution of the Excise Policy 2021-22. The CBI also registered a case against 15 people including Manish Sisodia, several Excise officials, and liquor traders in connection with the case.

'Sisodia should get Bharat Ratna': Kejriwal In Gujarat

Defending Manish Sisodia in Gujarat, Kejriwal had earlier said that instead of honouring Delhi Chief Minister for improving the standard of education in schools in the national Capital, Sisodia on the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party is being tortured by Central agencies in the Delhi Liquor scam.

"Manish Sisodia may be arrested, who knows I may get arrested. All this is being done in view of Gujarat Assembly elections," Kejriwal said, adding, "The people of Gujarat are sad and are bearing the brunt of the arrogance of the BJP since the last 27 years of the party's rule in the state."

AAP's freebies for Gujarat

In efforts to woo the people of Gujarat, Kejriwal claimed that the government hospitals in the state are 'systematically being destroyed' and therefore, the people of the state visit private hospitals. He further stated that in case AAP comes to power in state, "Every person will get free and good treatment. All medicines, tests, and operations, be it for the rich or the poor, will be free of cost. Also, like Mohalla clinics, health clinics will be opened in the cities and villages of Gujarat."

Kejriwal also promised to improve the condition of government schools in the state, along with 10 lakh jobs for the youth. In addition to this, he announced monthly allowances for women. Free electricity supply was also promised.

Image: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty