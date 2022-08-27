Delhi Liquorgate: AAP Protests Outside BJP HQ Over CBI Raids At Manish Sisodia's Residence

Days after CBI conducted raids at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers on Saturday protested against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the national Capital. Hundreds of party workers gathered outside the BJP headquarters in Delhi to protest against the raids conducted against Sisodia on charges of corruption in the Delhi liquor policy scam.

The AAP members protesting outside the BJP headquarters were seen sloganeering against the party. The crowd gathered also demanded that BJP should provide answers about the findings of the Central Bureau of Investigation from the raids. Many were seen holding placards and shouting slogans including, "14 ghanto ka hisaab do BJP (Give us the details of the raids carried for 14 hours)."

#WATCH | Aam Aadmi Party holds protest against BJP over CBI raid at the residence of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia pic.twitter.com/4kIVi6o3La — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2022

14-hour CBI raid against Manish Sisodia

On August 19, the CBI conducted multiple raids at various places connected to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, including his residence for nearly 14 hours. The raids came in view of the alleged charges of corruption in the liquor policy. The charges were denied by the ruling AAP which claimed that the investigation agency raided Sisodia as the BJP is 'afraid' of the party's entry into Gujarat ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

Almost a week after the raids, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister on Friday alleged that the CBI officers even searched his clothes and that of his children during the 14-hour raid, only to find nothing. He further claimed that the CBI FIR against him was 'completely fake' and alleged that the BJP-ruled Centre is acting like a 'serial killer' to eliminate state governments.

While speaking during the special session of the Delhi Assembly, Sisodia said, "Conduct 1,000 more raids but you will not find anything on me. I’ve worked towards moving the education of Delhi forward. That’s the only thing I am guilty of. They aren’t able to digest the world praising what we’ve done."