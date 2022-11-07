Delhi Liquorgate Accused Dinesh Arora To Turn Approver As Trouble Mounts For AAP & Sisodia

Trouble has mounted for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as liquor scam accused Dinesh Arora has turned approved in the case. His disclosure statement will be recorded by the court on November 14.

During the hearing today, accused and businessman Dinesh Arora told the court, "I am ready to give voluntary disclosure about my involvement in the alleged offences. I have earlier cooperated during the investigation of the case by the CBI. I am doing this without any pressue or undue influence upon me by the CBI or any other person."

The court asked him if there is any pressure from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). However, he denied it. Rouse Avenue Court will record Arora's statement on November 14 at 10:30 am. As per the court, due to the sensitivity of the matter, the case will be heard in-camera.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), co-accused Sameer Mahendru transferred an amount of Rs1 crore to the bank account of Radha Industries which is managed by Arora.

All the accused persons including Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Arora were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of accounts) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Notably, Arora was granted anticipatory bail by the trial court recently as CBI did not oppose his bail plea. In its order, the court said that the businessman had cooperated in the probe and disclosed certain facts which are crucial for the investigation and hence, the central agency had no objection to his being granted bail.

The liquorgate scam is related to alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses in the implementation of the now-scrapped Excise Policy 2021-22. Last month, the CBI raided 31 places including the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa claimed that Dinesh Arora is a close aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia.

"Dinesh Arora is their (Kejriwal and Sisodia) close aide. In fact, the moment this investigation started. The moment we did a press conference, Kejriwal and Sisodia removed their pictures with Arora from Facebook and Instagram. He was the main accused who arranged meetings with the liquor mafias and dons. He collected money on behalf of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia...Now, Sisodia cannot say that injustice is happening to him," Sirsa said.