Delhi Liquorgate Accused Sameer Mahendru Sent To Judicial Custody Till October 20

A Delhi Court on Monday sent liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru to judicial custody till October 20 in a money laundering case related to the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Mahendru, the managing director of Indospirit, a liquor distributor, was produced before Rouse Avenue Court on the expiry of his four-day Enforcement Directorate custody granted earlier. Before that, he was sent to eight-day ED custody.

According to the central agency, Mahendru was one of the major beneficiaries of the violations of the excise policy as the accused was only running an alcoholic beverage manufacturing unit but was also holding a wholesale licence along with some retail licences in the name of his relatives.

Due to the alleged irregularities and violations in the liquor policy, he earned around Rs 50 crore.

An enforcement case information report (ECIR) was registered by ED against Mahendru under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Another arrest made in Delhi excise police case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested a Hyderabad-based businessman in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam in which Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also an accused.

Abhishek Boinpally, who was allegedly lobbying for some liquor businessmen based in south India, was summoned for questioning on Sunday. The agency found him evading key questions and took him into custody late at night. This is the second arrest by CBI after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Vijay Nair. One arrest was also made by ED (Sameer Mahendru).

Boinpally is not an accused in the CBI FIR but his close aide and partner Arun Pillai is. The two had founded Robin Distribution LLP in July. It is alleged that Pillai had collected bribes from Mahendru for onward transmission to Nair.

The FIR is in connection with alleged corruption in granting liquor licences in Delhi. According to sources, CBI in its FIR flagged two payments worth crores of rupees alleged made to Sisodia's "close associates" by Mahendru.

According to the First Information Report, Sisodia's "close associates" - Amit Arora, director of Buddy Retail Pvt. Limited in Gurugram, Arjun Pandey, and Dinesh Arora - were "actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees" to the accused public servants.

(With PTI inputs)