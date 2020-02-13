Delhi: All India Mahila Congress Protest Against Hike In LPG Prices

The women's wing of the Congress party held a demonstration outside the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas office in New Delhi against hike in LPG prices. All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev led the rally along with other leaders including Alka Lamba. The rally called out the rise in the prices of non-subsidised 14 kg Indane gas in metros which came into effect on Wednesday.

Chanting slogans like, "Cut gas prices" and holding placards with mentions of LPG prices in metro cities – Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Gas prices hiked

Cooking gas LPG price on Wednesday was hiked by a steep Rs 144.5 per cylinder due to spurt in benchmark global rates of the fuel. But to insulate domestic users, the government almost doubled the subsidy it provides on the fuel to keep per cylinder outgo almost unchanged.

LPG price was increased to Rs 858.50 per 14.2 kg cylinder from Rs 714 previously, according to a price notification of state-owned oil firms. This is the steepest hike in rates since January 2014 when prices had gone up by Rs 220 per cylinder to Rs 1,241. Domestic LPG users, who are entitled to buy 12 bottles of 14.2-kg each at subsidised rates in a year, will get more subsidy.

