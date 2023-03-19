Delhi Man Brutally Assaults Woman On Road, Forces Her To Sit In Car; DCW Takes Cognisance

A video of a shocking incident has surfaced on social media where a man was seen beating a woman in the middle of the road and forcefully making her sit in a car in New Delhi. The incident happened on Saturday night near the Mangolpuri flyover, informed the police. However, the identity of the man and the victim woman has not been identified yet.

According to the Delhi police official, two boys and a girl had booked a vehicle from Rohini to Vikaspuri through Uber. On the way, there was an argument and scuffle between them. After the argument, the girl wanted to leave after which this altercation happened. "On initial investigation, it was found that the car is registered at Gurugram's Ratan Vihar where a team of personnel was sent", he added.

The car and driver have been traced. The investigation is underway to gather more information about the driver and the incident, the officer said.

DCW takes stock of the incident

Hours after the video went viral, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal took to Twitter to share the video of the incident and ensured strict action. She tweeted,"Taking cognisance of this viral video of a woman being forced into a vehicle and beaten up, I am issuing a notice to the Delhi Police. The commission will ensure strict action against these people".

In the video the man can be seen dragging the woman by her hair and forced her in the backseat of the car. As the woman resisted, he kept punching and pushing her till she gave up. Another man was seen on the other side of the car who also sat in the same car. The disturbing part is that the the woman was manhandled in the busy traffic ridden road yet no one came forward to help the victim woman.

महिला को ज़बरन गाड़ी में डालने और पीटने की इस वायरल वीडियो पर संज्ञान लेते हुए मैं दिल्ली पुलिस को नोटिस जारी कर रही हूँ। इन लोगों के ख़िलाफ़ आयोग सख़्त एक्शन सुनिश्चित करेगा। pic.twitter.com/szAww5ykxD — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) March 19, 2023

Notably, the crime against women are on the rise in the national capital as earlier this month a 28-year-old woman lost her life after allegedly being set on fire by her live-in partner following a dispute over drugs in northwest Delhi's Aman Vihar. On the basis of her family members' statement, it has been alleged in the complaint that the woman got into an argument with Mohit on the night of February 10 after she found him taking drugs at his friend's place, the senior officer said. The accused allegedly poured 'tarpin oil' over her and set her on fire. The accused was later detained, the police said.

Crime against women on rise in New Delhi

Since the beginning of the 2023, Delhi has been witnessing back-to-back spine chilling murders in which women has been the victim.

Shraddha Walkar murder case- A 26-year-old Shraddha Walkar was brutally killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawalla. The accused has already confessed to the police of strangulating Shraddha on May 18. The accused later confessed that he chopped her body into 35 pieces. According to sources, Aaftab had used a Chinese chopper to chop Shraddha's body into 35 pieces and had disposed of her head in Mehrauli forest.

Delhi Hit & Run Case- A 20-year-old Anjali was killed after her scooter collided with a Baleno car in Kanjhawala and dragged for 12 kilometres in the early hours of January 1, 2023.

Nikki Yadav Murder case- A 25-year-old woman Nikki Yadav's body was found in a freezer at a dhaba located on the outskirts of Najafgarh's Mitraon village. The deceased woman was murdered by her long-time boyfriend Sahil Gehlot as he strangulated her using a mobile cable. The entire incident has similarities to the Shraddha murder case in which the victim was also strangulated, chopped off, and disposed by her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala on May 18, 2022.