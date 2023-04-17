Delhi Mayor Elections: AAP Fields Incumbent Shelly Oberai, Aaley Iqbal For MCD Top Posts

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday, announced that they will be fielding incumbent Mayor Shelly Oberai and Deputy Mayor Aaley Muhammad Iqbal as their party candidates for the elections of Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

Addressing the media, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, "Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections are scheduled to be held on 26th April once again. CM and the party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal has decided that Dr Shelly Oberoi will once again be our candidate in the election. For the Deputy Mayor post, Aaley Muhammad Iqbal will be our candidate."

Delhi Mayor elections

Notably, the term of the MCD house ended in May last year, however, due to the delay in reunifying the three erstwhile civic bodies into one in the national capital, the elections were held in December. Because of this delay, Shelly Oberai and her deputy got only a few days of tenure. Oberoi completed her 38-day tenure at the Mayoral post on 31st March after being elected as the MCD Mayor on Feb 22.

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, the post of mayor in Delhi has to be rotated among different categories of candidates every year and the tenure of an MCD house ends on March 31. This rule mandates that fresh elections for the various posts including Mayor and Deputy Mayor be held in April. As per the rules, the first year's mayor should be a woman candidate, followed by a general candidate in the second year, candidates from scheduled castes in the third year, and a general candidate in the fourth and fifth years.

It is pertinent to mention that the elections for the top posts of the MCD are scheduled to take place on April 26. The officials have stated that the nomination process will end on April 18. "An ordinary meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is scheduled to be held on April 26, for the election of mayor and deputy mayor," he said, PTI reported.