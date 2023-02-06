Delhi Mayor Elections: Who Are Aldermen? AAP, BJP Clash Over Voting Rights

The Delhi mayoral elections were called off for the third time on Monday after chaos broke out in the House between councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday after alderman were allowed to vote in the mayoral polls. Presiding Officer Satya Sharma announced that the nominated members will also be allowed to vote in the elections for mayor, deputy mayor and Standing Committee members. “Aldermen will be allowed to vote in the elections for mayor, deputy mayor and Standing Committee members,” Sharma said.

Who are Aldermen?

Aldermen are members of municipal corporations and municipalities nominated by the governor. They usually comprise respected and popular citizens of the area. 'Alderman' refers to a member of a city council or municipal body, with exact responsibilities depending on the location of use.

In January, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena nominated 10 Aldermen to be represented in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Notably, a gazette notification was issued by the GNCTD, Urban Development in this regard.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (i) of clause (b) of sub-section (3) of section 3 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957 (66 of 1957), the Lt. Governor hereby nominates the following persons to be represented in the MCD for 2022-2027,” read the gazette notification dated January 3.

AAP vs BJP on the nomination of Aldermen

Protesting against the right given to aldermen to vote in the mayoral elections, AAP contender for Mayor post -- Shelly Oberoi took to Twitter and said the appointment of BJP's Aldermen is against the DMC Act 1957.

We'll fight till there is an official statement from LG Office that Nominated Members won't VOTE. pic.twitter.com/IAqViFVe3D — Dr. Shelly Oberoi (@OberoiShelly) January 9, 2023

Meanwhile, BJP's Baijyant Jay Pande said, "Inspired by anarchy, fearing none, and ever reprehensible, the Aam Aadmi Party continues to derail and dent our democratic traditions. Third time today, AAP disrupted the MCD House to ensure Mayor elections are not held."

Inspired by anarchy, fearing none, and ever reprehensible, the @AamAadmiParty continues to derail & dent our democratic traditions. Third time today, AAP disrupted the MCD House to ensure Mayor elections is not held. #MayorElections pic.twitter.com/1YvKU1CT3V — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) February 6, 2023

BJP's Vijender Gupta said, "The agenda of AAP is to create anarchy at every possible juncture. For the third time, it did not let the House proceedings go on and are now giving bizarre logic to justify its unconstitutional means. They want to keep MCD suspended to fulfil their political ends."

The agenda of AAP is to create anarchy at every possible juncture.



For the third time it did not let the House proceedings to go on and are now giving bizarre logic to justify their unconstitutional means.

They want to keep MCD suspended to fulfil their political ends. https://t.co/j9jZg9QNsH — Vijender Gupta (@Gupta_vijender) February 6, 2023

This is the third session of the House after the December 4 municipal polls. The first two sessions held on January 6 and January 24 were adjourned by the presiding officer without electing a mayor following a ruckus and rancorous verbal arguments between the members of the BJP and the AAP.