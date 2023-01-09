Delhi Mayor Poll: AAP Hopeful Of Congress' Support After Face-off With BJP At MCD House

Following the commotion and fist-fights between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors, on the first day of the newly-convened Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD house) leading to the postponement of the Mayoral elections, the Kejriwal-led party has sought the support of Congress councillors.

As per AAP sources, the party is trying to reach out to the winning corporators of the Congress party to garner their support. Notably, the Mayoral polls were disrupted on January 6 by AAP after the presiding officer began administering oath to the BJP councillors. Notably, Delhi L-G V K Saxena appointed the BJP councillor Satya Sharma as the presiding officer for the first House meeting on January 6 to elect the mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, following which the ruckus began.

AAP hopeful of Congress' support in MCD polls

AAP, which enjoys the majority in the Delhi civic body, hopes to receive support from seven out of nine councillors from Congress, as they come from the minority community. This, AAP believed, will help them tide over the challenge of winning the Delhi Mayoral polls. AAP believes Congress’ decision to walk out from the voting process is an indirect support for the BJP.

Along with the polls for election of the Mayor, voting is also to be held for the election of six standing committees and Deputy Mayor in Delhi. AAP expects to win almost three out of six seats in the standing committee while BJP is hoping to emerge victorious in two seats. Both parties are fighting it out for the remaining one seat. Significantly, winning Standing Committees is considered of high stakes as they have extensive financial powers.

Congress firm on its decision to walk out

However, the situation might go against the AAP in connection with getting the Congress' support for the Mayoral polls as the CPCC President Anil Chaudhary remained adamant and stated there will be no change in the stance of the Congress on the issue.

Amid unruly scenes at the MCD house on January 6 as the AAP and BJP councillors clashed on the floor of the House, the session was adjourned even before the commencement of the Mayor elections. The Marshals had to intervene as councillors engaged in violent fist fights. While BJP claimed that its councillors Inder Kaur, Anita Deoli and Kamaljeet Sherawat were injured during the protest, AAP put out a list on social media with the names of the leaders whom the party claimed were injured.

“There was a fatal attack on our councillor in the MCD House. BJP councillors involved in the attack,” AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said. Visuals of high pitched brawl were seen in the MCD House as the presiding officer asked alderman Manoj Kumar to take oath first. The presiding officer, MCD commissioner and other officials left the House after the ruckus.

Image: PTI