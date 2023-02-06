Delhi Mayor Polls: AAP To Move SC After Elections Get Stalled Again, BJP Plans Protest

The ongoing face-off between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over Delhi's mayoral election intensified after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House was adjourned without electing a mayor for the third time after a month of Mucnipal Corporation elections.

In a war of words, AAP leader Atishi said the party will move the Supreme Court to challenge the BJP’s decision of giving voting rights to the aldermen while Delhi BJP general secretary Harshdeep Malhotra asserted that on Tuesday, February 7, Delhi BJP will protest outside AAP headquarter for AAP's disruption in Mayoral election.

LIVE | Blame game continues over disruption of #Mayor polls in New Delhi; #AAP accuses #BJP of ruckus in the #Civic Centre, says 'will move to Supreme Court.' pic.twitter.com/nuqsCcdmI7 — Republic (@republic) February 6, 2023

मेयर चुनाव में AAP द्वारा विघ्न डालने को लेकर कल हम AAP मुख्यालय के बाहर प्रदर्शन करेंगे-श्री @hdmalhotra — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) February 6, 2023

The proceedings were stalled and massive ruckus erupted after the House presiding officer Satya Sharma announced that the aldermen will be allowed to vote in the elections of MCD Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Standing Committee, despite the Aam Aadmi Party's demand seeking debarment of alderman from the voting process.

AAP vs BJP faceoff over Delhi mayor polls

As AAP-BJP fights stalled Delhi Mayor Elections for the third time, AAP's Sanjay Singh said, "AAP won in civic polls and ended the BJP rule. BJP leaders provoked and caused a ruckus in the civic centre, AAP MLAs were sitting quietly." Following this, AAP MLA Atishi Singh asserted that we will go to Supreme Court now. "AAP will move to Supreme Court now. The mayoral elections will be done legally and constitutionally under the supervision of the Supreme Court," she added.

"We withdrew our petition against the BJP last time because by then the dates for mayoral polls were approved and the voting rights of aldermen were not clear but now, they have illegally given the voting rights to aldermen. We will move to the Supreme court and challenge the BJP’s decision,” Atishi said.

BJP hits back

Hitting back at AAP over Delhi mayoral elections being stalled for the third time, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi said, "You must understand that two AAP MLAs -- Akhilesh Pati Tripathi and Sanjeev Jha are convicted MLAs, their appeals have been dismissed and they were sitting inside the House to vote. When they were asked to leave, they denied it. Anybody who is convicted of an offence, cannot be allowed to vote. The three elections had to happen simultaneously -- Mayor elections, Deputy Mayor and Standing Committee. For whatever purpose it serves, AAP does not want three elections to happen simultaneously."

BJP leader Harish Khurana said, "Everybody has seen today how the leader of House of Aam Aadmi Party, Mukesh Goyal started ruckus again, indicating and challenging the decision of the chairperson. The house was not in order, so the presiding officer adjourned the House. The thing is they (AAP) don’t want the election to happen."